Headinvest LLC Sells 798 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Headinvest LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.12. 86,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,041. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.75. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.