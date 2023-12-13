DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

PM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 712,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,947. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.