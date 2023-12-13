DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 54,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

NKE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.78. 1,694,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,145. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.