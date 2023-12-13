Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $202.12. 86,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.75. The firm has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

