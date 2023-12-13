Headinvest LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

IBM traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.40. 212,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.01. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

