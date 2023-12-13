Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,826,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $466.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,705. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $467.03. The firm has a market cap of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

