Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 4,685 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $467.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $467.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

