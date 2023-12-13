Idaho Trust Bank Takes $8.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.6% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.