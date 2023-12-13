Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $633.47. 508,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $280.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $576.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $635.99.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.60.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

