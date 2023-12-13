Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

PFE stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

