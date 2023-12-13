Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $395,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. 1,732,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,275,129. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

