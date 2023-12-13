Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 467,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,143,000. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,383. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

