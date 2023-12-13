Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.98. 6,106,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,661,869. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

