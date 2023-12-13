Arlington Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.3% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.19. 737,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

