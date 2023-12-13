Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.