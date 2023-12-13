Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 16,009 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $304.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $304.06.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

