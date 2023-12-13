US Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average is $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $270.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

