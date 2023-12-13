VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 1,699 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $426.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

