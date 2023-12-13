S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $430.56. 250,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,665. The firm has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $430.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.37 and a 200 day moving average of $388.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

