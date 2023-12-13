Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 611,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,876. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

