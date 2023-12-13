SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $263,837,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,695. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.10 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

