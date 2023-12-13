Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $1,077.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,080.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $910.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

