BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $756.80. 47,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The company has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $676.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

