Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 210,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,893,000. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.07 and its 200 day moving average is $395.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

