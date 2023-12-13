VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $466.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $360.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $466.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

