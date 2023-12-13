California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,760 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Boeing worth $198,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $250.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.85 and its 200 day moving average is $211.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

