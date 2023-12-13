California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,660,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67,948 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $303,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 220,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 99,388 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

AMD stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

