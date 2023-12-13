Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,787 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $229,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $219.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

