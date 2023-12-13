Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $296.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $296.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.