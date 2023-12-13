Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 11,532 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $58,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Netflix Trading Up 0.7 %

NFLX opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

