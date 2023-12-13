Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 2,809 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $235,000. TNF LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 298,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 945.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 159,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,564. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $54.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

