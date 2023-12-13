Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.64. The stock had a trading volume of 591,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,805. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.36. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

