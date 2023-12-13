Invictus Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.8% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $53,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.52. 104,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

