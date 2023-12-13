DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436,422. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

