Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.77. 322,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,169. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $167.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

