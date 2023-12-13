Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

MDT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. 312,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

