Headinvest LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $3,656,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.76. 3,171,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941,695. The firm has a market cap of $273.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.