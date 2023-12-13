Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,284,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 8,941,695 shares.The stock last traded at $99.87 and had previously closed at $100.81.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The stock has a market cap of $280.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

