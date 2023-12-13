Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 217,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 191,008 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 69,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

