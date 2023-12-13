Adalta Capital Management LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 4.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 610,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

