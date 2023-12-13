US Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

US Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

