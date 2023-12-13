1,745,328 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,745,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,550,000. CVS Health makes up about 1.2% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of CVS Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

