California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 111,221 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Starbucks worth $188,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.