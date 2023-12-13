ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,579 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,774,000 after acquiring an additional 616,365 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after buying an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 137,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,939. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

