ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. 488,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,386. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.