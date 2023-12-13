Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. 153,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,852. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $81.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

