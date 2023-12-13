Invictus Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,792,928. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2889 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

