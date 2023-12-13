Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,235. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

