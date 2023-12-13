iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Cut by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 9.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 312,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

