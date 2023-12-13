VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.74 and its 200 day moving average is $303.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

